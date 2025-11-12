Gartner Says Leaders Must Create Four Scenarios For Human-AI Collaboration At Work

The pervasive use of AI is forcing business and IT leaders to rethink their workforce. Executive leaders must develop four scenarios where human and AI can collaborate effectively, said Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

AI will indelibly alter how human workers perform work in the future, however there will not be a jobs apocalypse. Instead, starting in 2028-2029, there will be jobs chaos created by the need to reconfigure, redesign, splinter and fuse over 32 million jobs each year.

The goal is not a worker-free enterprise, but a work-redefined enterprise: adaptive, creative, and profoundly human at its core. Because being“AI-first” only succeeds when it is, above all, people-first.“The next era of enterprise performance will not hinge on the quantity of people employed, but on the quality of collaboration between humans and AI,” said Poitevin.

Gartner presented four scenarios illustrating how both human-first and AI-first strategies could shape the impact of AI on jobs and organizations.

Humans want AI to do the work, and work is the same (but with AI). Humans want AI to do the work, yet work is not significantly transformed. People must fill in the gaps left where AI is not able to do certain tasks effectively. Higher degrees of automation lead to the need for fewer workers. This scenario is used in customer service where customer service employees are left to take on the work that AI could not accomplish.Humans want AI to do the work, and work is transformed with fewer workers than before. This represents autonomous business.Humans want to do the work with AI, and work is the same (but with AI). This is what everyday AI looks like.Humans want to do the work with AI and work is transformed. It allows humans to go after bigger and more challenging questions to find solutions. This scenario could apply to personalized medicine - it can only happen if humans connect different fields, share information, and expand their understanding of health and well-being.

