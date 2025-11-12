403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dense fog aids Russian push deeper into Ukraine’s Pokrovsk
(MENAFN) Thick fog has allowed Russian troops to advance deeper into the strategic city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s 7th Airborne Assault Corps reported that the dense weather conditions have helped Moscow intensify its efforts to push more forces into the largely ruined city and encircle Ukrainian defenders. Russian units have been attempting to capture Pokrovsk for over a year.
Ukrainian authorities estimate that 300–500 Russian soldiers may now be inside the city, with President Volodymyr Zelensky describing the situation as “difficult.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the frontline in southeastern Zaporizhzhia has “significantly worsened,” with the loss of three settlements. He noted that Russian activity remains concentrated around Pokrovsk.
A video circulating on social media shows Russian soldiers driving openly on civilian cars and motorbikes through a foggy road. Verification confirms the footage was taken on the southern outskirts of the town along the Selidove-Pokrovsk highway.
A drone pilot from Ukraine’s 68th Brigade, known by the call-sign “Goose,” said that several days of fog obstructed aerial reconnaissance, enabling Russian forces to launch vehicle assaults that would normally have been destroyed by Ukrainian drones.
Ukraine’s 7th Airborne Assault Corps reported that the dense weather conditions have helped Moscow intensify its efforts to push more forces into the largely ruined city and encircle Ukrainian defenders. Russian units have been attempting to capture Pokrovsk for over a year.
Ukrainian authorities estimate that 300–500 Russian soldiers may now be inside the city, with President Volodymyr Zelensky describing the situation as “difficult.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the frontline in southeastern Zaporizhzhia has “significantly worsened,” with the loss of three settlements. He noted that Russian activity remains concentrated around Pokrovsk.
A video circulating on social media shows Russian soldiers driving openly on civilian cars and motorbikes through a foggy road. Verification confirms the footage was taken on the southern outskirts of the town along the Selidove-Pokrovsk highway.
A drone pilot from Ukraine’s 68th Brigade, known by the call-sign “Goose,” said that several days of fog obstructed aerial reconnaissance, enabling Russian forces to launch vehicle assaults that would normally have been destroyed by Ukrainian drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment