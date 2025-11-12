403
Nigeria Seizes Massive Cocaine Shipment
(MENAFN) Nigeria’s anti-drug authority has discovered an enormous 1,000kg cocaine consignment hidden in a shipping container at a Lagos port.
The agency stated that it is coordinating with its counterparts in the United States and United Kingdom to trace the cartel responsible for the shipment.
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reported that the drugs, valued at more than 338 billion naira (around $235 million), were uncovered in an unoccupied container at Tincan Island Port.
Suspicious activities by port operators prompted them to call in security agencies for a collaborative inspection.
According to the agency, this is the largest cocaine seizure ever recorded at Tincan Port. Officials added that the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency have agreed to assist with the ongoing investigation.
“The essence of collaborating with our international partners on this case is to ensure no stone is left unturned… so that… we can get all the masterminds of this huge consignment brought to book wherever they are located across the globe,” NDLEA Chairman Mohamed Buba Marwa said.
This seizure follows a series of major cocaine busts in Nigeria. Late last month, the Nigerian Customs Service reported two containers of vehicles used to smuggle illegal substances valued at over 5.3 billion naira ($3.69 million), which were turned over to the NDLEA for further investigation.
Authorities noted that the containers had originated from Montreal, Canada, and contained 78kg of Colorado Indica, 1.2kg of hashish oil, 1,093kg of cannabis indica, and 8kg of crystal meth, all concealed within eight vehicles.
