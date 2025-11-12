403
Russia, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Ties
(MENAFN) The presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan held a phone conversation on Tuesday to deliberate on energy collaboration, as stated in a Kremlin announcement.
During the discussion, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev explored methods to deepen the connection between their nations by reinforcing strategic alliances across a variety of sectors.
"Particular emphasis was placed on advancing key collaborative initiatives, especially within the energy domain," the statement revealed.
Recognition was extended to the crucial role of interregional partnerships in reinforcing commerce, economic advancement, cultural interaction, and broader humanitarian relations.
The leaders also underscored the concrete outcomes stemming from the successful Regional Council Meeting held in October in the Moscow area.
Both heads of state agreed to preserve ongoing channels of communication across multiple levels of administration in the future.
In recent years, Central Asian nations—most notably Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan—have taken on the role of substituting Russia’s energy exports to Europe.
This shift has occurred since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine in early 2022, utilizing the infrastructure originally developed for Russian-European energy cooperation.
