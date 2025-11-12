Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany’s Inflation Rate Moderates in October

Germany’s Inflation Rate Moderates in October


2025-11-12 06:36:54
(MENAFN) The annual inflation rate in Germany declined to 2.3% in October, down from 2.4% in September, according to the federal statistical office, Destatis, which reported the figures on Wednesday.

Ruth Brand, head of Destatis, noted that after two successive rises driven by services prices, the inflation rate eased modestly in October.

Energy costs fell by 0.9% compared to the previous year, while food prices grew by 1.3%. Excluding energy and food, the inflation rate stood at 2.8%.

During the same period, prices for services increased by 3.5%, whereas goods experienced a smaller rise of 1.2%.

On a monthly comparison, the inflation rate registered a growth of 0.3%.

MENAFN12112025000045017167ID1110331956



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search