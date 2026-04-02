“Ajman Finance” Organises Workshop To Strengthen Publicprivate Partnerships

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman, United Arab Emirates – April 2026: The Department of Finance in Ajman organised a specialised workshop for government entities and independent authorities on public–private partnerships (PPP), as part of its efforts to strengthen institutional integration, promote a culture of partnership, and support sustainable investment pathways in the emirate.

The workshop, held over two days on 30 and 31 March, aimed to highlight the regulatory, legislative, and technical frameworks governing the public–private partnership ecosystem, in addition to exploring development opportunities through brainstorming sessions. This contributes to enhancing the readiness of government entities to apply best practices in this vital sector.

The Department affirmed that this workshop aligns with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030, which prioritises enabling non-governmental investment in infrastructure and public service projects. This is achieved through the development of innovative financial models and strategic partnerships that help balance economic returns with social impact, while supporting the creation of quality job opportunities and improving quality of life in the emirate.

The workshop reviewed key legislation governing partnership projects, most notably Law No. (2) of 2022 concerning the regulation of public–private partnerships in the Emirate of Ajman, as amended by Law No. (4) of 2025, in addition to Resolution No. (18) of 2025 regarding the adoption of controls and procedures for partnership projects and the financial and technical criteria for selecting partners. The importance of these frameworks in enhancing transparency, ensuring the quality of project implementation, and strengthening trust between government entities and the private sector was also emphasised.

The workshop addressed several specialised technical themes, including the role of partnerships in achieving Ajman's vision, the economic and financial impacts of PPP projects, the project lifecycle from concept through to implementation and operation, as well as feasibility studies, evaluation criteria, risk management, and performance indicators. It also showcased local and international case studies and success stories.

Interactive brainstorming sessions further explored key challenges and opportunities associated with implementing PPP models, reviewed success factors, and discussed ways to enhance government capabilities and develop innovative future projects based on public–private partnerships.

In this context, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, stated that the workshop forms part of the Department's efforts to establish an integrated legislative and technical environment that supports partnership projects, noting that strengthening collaboration with the private sector is a key pillar in achieving sustainable development and improving the efficiency of public resource utilisation.

He said:“Through the development of an integrated public–private partnership framework, the Government of Ajman seeks to reinforce the role of the private sector as a strategic partner in delivering vital projects, thereby enhancing public spending efficiency and maximising both economic and social impact.”

Mr Ahmed Sultan Al Shimmari, Acting Director of the Government Budgets Department, added:“The Department is keen to empower government entities with the tools and knowledge required to plan and implement successful partnership projects in accordance with the best approved practices and standards, in a way that adds value to the local economy and enhances the emirate's competitiveness.”

He stressed the importance of continuing coordination and integration between government entities and working to develop national competencies to ensure the achievement of the best outcomes in future partnership projects.

Through these qualitative initiatives, the Department of Finance in Ajman reaffirms its commitment to developing the government partnership ecosystem and advancing it towards higher levels of efficiency and innovation, thereby enhancing the emirate's competitiveness, fortifying its position as an attractive investment destination, and supporting its developmental goals and orientation towards a more flexible and sustainable economy.