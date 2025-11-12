Terrorism Devastated J & K Youth For 3 Decades: LG Sinha

J&K LG Manoj Sinha – KO file photo

Srinagar- Condemning the killings in Red Fort car blast in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday stressed that terrorism has devastated the youth of Jammu & Kashmir for three decades.

Addressing the Foundation Week of Islamic University, Lieutenant Governor expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Red Fort car blast on November 10.

“I pay my condolences to those who lost their lives in the Red Fort car blast on the 10th of November. Terrorism is the biggest threat to peace and development and also weakens the brotherhood and unity among the public,” LG said, as per the news agency KNO while stressing that terrorism has devastated the youth of Jammu & Kashmir for three decades.

Sinha said the valley's young people are now realising their dreams and aspirations towards development. He said this realisation of dream is unacceptable to hostile elements and their supporters.“Today our youth is fulfilling their dreams and aspirations, which is intolerable for the neighbouring country and some of its supporters,” he said.

Calling for collective responsibility, the LG appealed to citizens to help security agencies by reporting“unsocial elements” and suspicious activities.