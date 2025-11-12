Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Of China's China Datang Corporation Ltd.

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Lyu Jun, Chairman of China Datang Corporation Ltd. on November 12, Azernews reports.

The head of state highlighted the importance of the large delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, noting that it creates a good opportunity to discuss cooperation prospects. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that many Chinese companies operate in our country and pointed out that the number of tourists from China has increased following the introduction of a visa-free regime between Azerbaijan and China.

The head of state recalled his state and working visits to China this year, emphasizing that strategic partnership has further expanded after those visits.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Lyu Jun said that Baku's development left a pleasant impression on them. He noted the friendly attitude toward them in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and China Datang Corporation Ltd. in energy transition, green energy, and green industrial park projects.

AzerNews

