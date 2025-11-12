Liwa Festival Returns To UAE's Tallest Dune: Free Entry, Fireworks, Camping And More

The Liwa International Festival - known as 'The Desert's Grand Stage' - returns this winter, bringing 23 days of culture, motorsports, and family fun to the dunes of Al Dhafra. Taking place from mid-December to January, the festival unfolds under the shadow of Tal Moreeb, the UAE's tallest dune, and has grown into one of the country's most popular winter events.

Since its debut in 2001, the festival has drawn visitors from across the UAE for its mix of heritage activities, desert adventure, and community experiences.

This year's edition includes aerobatic air shows, fireworks, drone and dune projection displays, hot air balloons, a giant ferris wheel, and a packed lineup of racing and dune sports. Families can enjoy carnival rides, heritage markets, and concerts, while visitors looking to stay overnight can book glamping tents or camp under the stars.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025–26 edition of the Liwa International Festival.

When and where is the Liwa International Festival taking place?

The festival will run from December 12, 2025, to January 3, 2026, in the Liwa desert, in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. It takes place at the base of Tal Moreeb, the highest dune in the UAE.

Is there an entry fee?

General admission is free. Some competitions, VIP areas, and special events may have separate fees, which will be listed on the LSC mobile app.

What will mark the opening of this year's festival?

The opening features a performance by Forsan Al Emarat, the aerobatic team of the UAE Air Force, followed by a fireworks display lighting up the desert sky.

What special visual experiences are planned this year?

Each evening will feature Dune Projection Shows and Drone Shows across the desert. Hot Air Balloon rides will also take place on weekends, offering wide views of Liwa's landscape.

Will there be fireworks?

Yes. Fireworks will be held during the opening ceremony, weekends, New Year's Eve, and the closing ceremony.

Can visitors stay overnight?

Yes. Visitors can stay in glamping tents, local accommodations, or bring their own tents or RVs to camp in the desert.

What's planned for New Year's Eve?

The festival's finale coincides with New Year's Eve on December 31, 2025. The Tal Moreeb Car Championship begins that evening, followed by a concert and a fireworks show to welcome 2026.

What are the entertainment and family attractions?

Liwa Village serves as the main hub for family activities and entertainment. Highlights include:



Carnival rides, skill games, and pony rides

Two ziplines for adults and children

Classic Car Museum, Auto Zone, Horror Escape Room, and Smash Room

Petting zoo and Pony Grove

Souk Zone and Pop-Up Heritage Shops for crafts and local products

Performance Stage with live music, cultural shows, and daily acts Giant ferris wheel overlooking the festival grounds

Visitors can explore a range of food stalls offering Emirati and international cuisine.

What kind of motorsport and adventure events are planned?

Liwa is a major destination for motorsport during the winter, and this edition includes:



Freestyle Drift: December 12–13 and 22–23

Spartan Race Liwa: December 13

Bike Drag Racing: December 14

Falconry: December 15–17

Car Stunt Championship: December 19–20 and 28–29

Mud Fest: December 19–20

Liwa Running Challenge: December 20

Liwa Cycling Race and UTV Challenge: December 21

Pigeon Hunt Competition: December 23–24

Liwa Burnout Championship: December 25

Liwa Drift, Monster Jam, Tal Moreeb Running Challenge: December 26–27

Sand Wrestling Championship: December 26–27

Electronic Freestyle Championship: December 30 Tal Moreeb Car Championship: December 31–January 3

Football, boxing, and padel tournaments will also run during the festival period.

What about dune sports and high-speed desert racing?

The festival's dune events are among its biggest draws. Visitors can watch cars and buggies tackle the slopes of Tal Moreeb. Key events include the Moreeb Dunes Cars Championship (December 29–31, 2024), Buggy Torque (December 10, 2024), and the Car Stunt Competition (December 15–16, 2024).

Who can participate in the sports competitions?

Both professionals and amateurs can take part in events such as drag racing, motorbike racing, falconry, and other sports. Registration is required through the Liwa Sports Club mobile app, where terms and eligibility rules are listed.

How can visitors reach Liwa?

Liwa is around three hours from Abu Dhabi by road. Drivers can take Sheikh Zayed Road (E10) toward Sweihan/Al Ain and follow signs for Liwa.

Need more information?

For camping or event details, visitors can contact Liwa Sports Club or check the LSC mobile app for updates, registration, and full schedules.