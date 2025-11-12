403
Marine Le Pen Signals Jordan Bardella as 2027 Presidential Candidate
(MENAFN) French far-right figure Marine Le Pen declared on Wednesday that Jordan Bardella would become the National Rally’s (RN) contender for the 2027 presidential election, should her conviction in the alleged misuse of European Parliament funds be upheld on appeal.
During an interview with a radio, Le Pen described Bardella’s potential candidacy as “obvious,” calling it “a very difficult decision but one that is necessary in the interest of the country.”
Le Pen, who is contesting a prior conviction, reaffirmed her commitment to “defend my rights and my innocence to the very end,” adding that she intends to escalate her case to the Court of Cassation if the Paris Court of Appeal confirms her sentence.
She stated, “The plan is very clear and all eventualities are covered,” and warned that “If I’m prevented from running but the Court of Cassation rules in my favor three or four months later, it will be too late to run a proper presidential campaign.”
The far-right leader lauded Bardella, 29, who recently led the RN list to a strong performance in the European Parliament elections. “I think Jordan has the qualities to hold any position that requires willpower, conviction and an unbridled love for the country,” she commented.
Addressing critics who argue that Bardella is too inexperienced to assume the presidency at 31, Le Pen highlighted that “the history of France is made up of people who, very young, managed to change its course.”
