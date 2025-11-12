403
Army transport plane crashes in Georgia— Turkish Defense Ministry
(MENAFN) A Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft crashed in Georgia on Tuesday, with the Defense Ministry confirming that all 20 personnel aboard, including crew members, were killed.
The Georgian Interior Ministry reported that the plane had departed from Azerbaijan and was returning to Türkiye when it went down in Sighnaghi Municipality, approximately 5 kilometers from the Azerbaijani-Georgian border. Video footage from the crash site shows the large aircraft spiraling toward the ground.
According to reports, the plane had arrived in Azerbaijan earlier Tuesday from Trabzon on Turkey’s Black Sea coast. It took off from Ganja at 1:20 pm local time and disappeared from radar 27 minutes later.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said his Georgian counterpart, Gela Geladze, had reached the scene. “I offer my condolences to our nation and their families,” Yerlikaya wrote on X.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that a coordinated operation with Georgian authorities is underway to recover the wreckage.
