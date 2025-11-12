403
Trump Signals Intention to File USD1B Lawsuit Against BBC
(MENAFN) Former US President Donald Trump has announced he may pursue a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC, according to media reports, demanding the broadcaster retract a documentary he claims misrepresented his words. The program allegedly distorted a speech he gave prior to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
The British public broadcaster issued an apology on Monday following the resignations of two senior executives, Director-General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness, amid concerns over impartiality related to the Panorama documentary titled Trump: A Second Chance?
Airing just before last November’s US election, the documentary spliced segments of Trump’s speech to suggest he encouraged supporters to “fight like hell” at the Capitol, creating the impression he was inciting violence.
In a November 9 letter, Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, demanded a full retraction, an apology, and compensation by 10pm UK time Friday, warning of legal action if the deadline was not met. The BBC responded that it would review the letter and “respond directly in due course.”
On Monday, BBC Chairman Samir Shah formally apologized in a letter to the UK Parliament’s Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, acknowledging that the edited footage gave the “impression of a direct call for violent action.” He concluded, “The BBC would like to apologize for that error of judgement.”
The controversy surfaced after a whistleblower memo from former BBC standards adviser Michael Prescott was revealed by media last week, alleging senior executives ignored complaints raised by the broadcaster’s own standards watchdog.
A spokesman for Trump’s legal team told media that the BBC “defamed” Trump by “intentionally and deceitfully editing its documentary in order to try and interfere in the presidential election.”
Following her resignation, Turness reportedly rejected claims that the corporation was “institutionally biased.” A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also denied allegations of bias or corruption, while noting that “clearly mistakes have been made in this case.”
Trump’s latest threat against the BBC adds to his history of multibillion-dollar lawsuits targeting media organizations. Several US outlets, including CBS and ABC News, have recently settled claims brought by Trump, who frequently asserts that mainstream media is left-leaning and propagates false stories to undermine his presidency.
