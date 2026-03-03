HP Rajya Sabha Polls: Congress High Command To Finalise Candidate: Min

Congress high command to finalise Rajya Sabha candidate

CLP meeting called for nominations

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Harshwardhan Chauhan, Industry Minister of Himachal Pradesh, commented on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, stating that the Congress high command will finalise the party candidates, and there is no opposition in the party. "There is no such possibility. Those who attempted such actions earlier have already left the party. This time, there is absolutely no such possibility," Chauhan said.The Minister also said that one seat has fallen vacant and discussions regarding candidate finalisation have been held between the Chief Minister and the Himachal Pradesh Congress President with the Congress high command. "The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled for the 16th. The Congress high command will finalise and release the list," he said.He further informed that a Congress Legislative Party meeting has been called on March 5 at 11:00 AM in the Assembly premises. "Rajya Sabha nominations are proposed by Members of the Legislative Assembly, and signatures will be taken on the nomination papers," he said.

Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for March 16 for 37 seats across 10 states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

State govt assisting HP residents stranded in Middle East

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Tuesday, Chauhan further mentioned that in view of the tense situation in the Middle East, many people from Himachal Pradesh are currently stranded in the region. He said that the affected Middle Eastern countries include Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Iran, Oman, Dubai and seven to eight other nations where the situation remains tense.

He stated that the state government is in constant contact with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and Home Affairs. "We have also spoken directly to the Secretary of the Central Government. Directions have been issued, and the Chief Minister has also taken up the matter," he said.

Chauhan added that the people stranded there are safe and remain in touch with their families. "Appropriate steps will be taken through the Ministry of External Affairs at the right time," he said. He further noted that airspace in the Middle East is currently closed. "It is difficult to comment on how the situation will evolve there. Only after the situation normalises will further issues be discussed," he said.

Govt in touch with MEA, helpline to be issued

The Minister informed that the state government is issuing a landline number through which parents, relatives, and stranded individuals can establish contact. "At present, no committee has been formed, but the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with our officials. Feedback and guidelines are being issued to the state by both Ministries of the Government of India in a timely manner," he added. (ANI)

