Vote counting starts in Iraq following parliamentary elections
(MENAFN) Vote counting commenced in Iraq on Tuesday after the conclusion of the country’s parliamentary elections.
The Independent High Election Commission reported that 10,898,327 voters participated in Tuesday’s polls, representing more than 54% of eligible voters. In addition, 1,084,289 military and security personnel cast ballots during a special voting session on Sunday, with a turnout of 82.5%, while 20,527 displaced individuals voted out of 26,538 registered voters, achieving a participation rate of 77%.
Overall, 12,003,143 Iraqis out of 21,404,291 eligible voters took part in the elections, bringing total turnout to over 55%, according to the commission.
Election results are expected to be announced within 24 hours of the vote, with official confirmation following the resolution of any appeals. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and closed at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) without any extensions.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani praised the organization of the elections, stating: “Once again, our great Iraqi people…have taken a remarkable step forward toward greater stability and progress.” He described the elections as a reinforcement of a “democratic system that embodies (the Iraqi people’s) free constitutional will and their determination to continue building the state and consolidating its institutions.”
Al-Sudani added that conducting the elections represented the fulfillment of “one of the most significant commitments outlined in its executive program.”
A total of 7,743 candidates ran in the elections, including 2,247 women.
