Typhoon Fung-wong Death Toll Hits Twenty-Seven in Philippines
(MENAFN) The fatality count from Typhoon Fung-wong in the Philippines has surged to 27 as the storm system advances toward Taiwan, domestic media outlets confirmed Wednesday.
Casualties were documented across 10 provincial areas, with the Cordillera Administrative Region bearing the brunt of fatalities, according to local news source the Inquirer.
Two individuals remain unaccounted for, while no fewer than 36 people sustained injuries throughout impacted territories.
Provincial officials disclosed Tuesday that the cyclone impacted more than 2.4 million residents spanning 15 administrative zones, including Central Luzon, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Western Visayas.
Approximately 800,000 displaced individuals have sought refuge in roughly 11,800 emergency shelters distributed across storm-affected areas.
Infrastructure damage includes compromised roadways and bridge structures, while electrical grid and municipal water system failures persist in scores of municipalities and urban centers.
Typhoon Fung-wong, designated locally as Typhoon Uwan, departed the Philippine Area of Responsibility during early Tuesday hours and is currently tracking toward Taiwan, where meteorological authorities indicate the system continues losing intensity yet retains capacity to deliver substantial precipitation to Taiwan's central and southern regions later Wednesday.
The previous week saw Typhoon Kalmaegi claim no fewer than 224 lives, with 109 individuals still missing and over 500 wounded throughout the Philippines.
