Erdogan, Kobakhidze Discuss Rescue Operations After Plane Crash
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held discussions on Tuesday concerning recent progress in the ongoing search and rescue operations following the crash of a Turkish military transport aircraft in Georgia.
During their phone conversation, Kobakhidze extended his sympathies for the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate shared on the Turkish social media network NSosyal.
In return, Erdogan conveyed his appreciation to Kobakhidze for his condolences and continued support, the directorate further noted.
Earlier that day, a Turkish C-130 military cargo plane traveling from Azerbaijan went down in Georgia.
As reported by the Turkish Defense Ministry, the aircraft had 20 individuals on board, including the flight crew, and rescue operations are still underway.
Later, the ministry confirmed that "Georgian search and rescue teams reached the wreckage of the plane at 5 pm," emphasizing that the site has been secured for inspection by Türkiye's crash investigation team.
