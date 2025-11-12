Corbion Reports The End Of Its Share Buyback Program To Cover Commitments Under Its Long-Term Employee Incentive Plan

During the last week of the program, up to and including 11 November 2025, in total 32,626 shares were purchased. These shares were repurchased at an average price of €17.8606 for a total amount of €582,721.36.

The share buyback program has been executed in compliance with the European Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authority granted by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on 14 May 2025 to the Corbion Board of Management to repurchase shares up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital for a period of maximum 18 months.

In accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation, Corbion has informed the market of the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly press releases and updates on its website. The previous press releases can be found on the Corbion website (

