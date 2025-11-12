Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Congratulates Nation On Constitution Day

2025-11-12 01:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Constitution Day.

According to Azernews, the message was shared on the Ministry's social media accounts.

“Today, November 12, marks Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Constitution of Azerbaijan is a symbol of our independence, state sovereignty, and national unity. On this remarkable day, we sincerely congratulate our people and wish everlasting loyalty to our statehood and freedom. Happy Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty!” the post read.

AzerNews

