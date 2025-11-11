Egypt's ICT Sector A Government Priority, Creating 70,000 New Jobs, Says PM

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday highlighted the significant growth of the country's information and communications technology (ICT) sector, which he said is a top government priority due to its role in creating thousands of jobs for youth and boosting exports.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Madbouly referenced a recent global outsourcing summit in Cairo, during which 55 agreements were signed between Egyptian and international companies and the Ministry of Communications to open new outsourcing centres or expand existing ones. He noted that these projects are expected to create more than 70,000 new jobs for young people.

Madbouly praised the efforts of Communications Minister Amr Talaat in developing the“promising” sector, which he said receives great attention from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The prime minister also touched on several other key files:

REGIONAL DIPLOMACY: Madbouly noted President Sisi's recent meetings and phone calls with international leaders, which focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and reviewing regional developments. He highlighted the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and stressed the need to implement the Gaza war termination agreement, stabilise the ceasefire, and ensure the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.

INDUSTRY AND INVESTMENT: The prime minister reiterated the state's continued efforts to create a favourable investment climate by implementing structural and economic reforms and developing infrastructure. He pointed to his recent participation in the opening of a new auto filter factory and the expansion of French company Schneider Electric's regional plant as examples of attracting foreign and local investment.

TRANSPORT: Madbouly commented on his participation in the 6th International Exhibition and Conference for Intelligent Transport, where he witnessed the trial operation of the first phase of the high-speed electric train line (Sokhna/Alamein/Matrouh). He described the train as a“qualitative leap” for Egypt's regional transport sector and praisedthe overall development in the sector, including the modernisation of railway sleeping cars and the manufacturing of Egypt's first electric car.

EGYPT-QATAR PARTNERSHIP: The prime minister pointed to the signing of an investment partnership agreement between Egypt's New Urban Communities Authority and Qatar's Al-Diyar company to develop a plot of land in the“Alam El Rum” area on the North Coast. He said the partnership would contribute to establishing a“world-class integrated urban development project.”

TOURISM: Madbouly praised the high turnout of Egyptian and foreign visitors to the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum and the Giza Pyramids area. He directed the Minister of Local Development and the Governor of Giza to maintain the cleanliness and development work in the areas surrounding the museum and pyramids to reflect a civilised image and enhance the tourist experience.