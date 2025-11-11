PM Modi To Meet Bhutan's Fourth King, Attend Kalchakra Ceremony Today

MENAFN - IANS) Thimphu, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Bhutan's Fourth King and attend the Kalchakra ceremony on Wednesday before returning to New Delhi, concluding his two-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties and reaffirming commitment to the Neighbourhood First Policy.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held extensive discussions covering a wide spectrum of cooperation, including energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence, and security.

Following the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, a major collaboration between India and Bhutan that underscores the growing energy partnership between the two nations.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on social media.

"We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," he added.

Highlighting the centuries-old cultural and spiritual bonds between the two Himalayan neighbours, Prime Minister Modi joined the Bhutanese King on Tuesday to seek blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong.

The relics, enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall, were sent from India for exposition as a special gesture to commemorate the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The Prime Minister also participated in the celebrations marking the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's Fourth King, reaffirming the enduring friendship and spiritual connection shared between India and Bhutan.