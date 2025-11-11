Qatar Museums Lights Up November With Culture, Creativity, And Interactive Programmes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM), as part of the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter season, is set to present a series of cultural and creative experiences this November, featuring 16 new exhibitions across its institutions and a wide range of programmes planned around them to cater to all ages and interests.QM has launched Architecture and Design – Turning Vision Into a Universal Dialogue, a programme creating a global platform for architectural discourse. In conjunction with I M Pei: Life Is Architecture, currently on display, Al Riwaq presents a range of accompanying exhibition activities.blade-->

A workshop, Unearthing Patterns: Predicting Museum Trends with Linear Regression, with Joan Jess Jogie on November 15





Architectural Sketching is scheduled from November 18 to December 9 (every Tuesdays) from 5pm to 7pm. Architectural Colouring will take place from November 19 to December 10 (every Wednesdays) from 5pm to 7pm.



The Children's I M Pei White night drawings on black paper (for all ages) is set from November 22 to January 10, 2026 (every Saturdays), from 5pm to 7pm.



The Children's I M Pei Cardboard City will be held from November 29 to January 17, 2026 (every Saturdays). Children will come together to create a cardboard city, constructing buildings from recycled paper, cardboard, glue, scissors, and markers.



On November 18, a lecture by Attiq Ahmed, an architect, furniture and urban designer, and academic based in Lahore, will explore the evolution of contemporary architecture in Pakistan and discover how local traditions and global influences have shaped its modern identity.



blade-->

A Photowalk at Al Jassasiya Art Site on November 22.

A lecture on November 18 offers an opportunity to learn how architecture and thoughtful design can blend tradition and innovation to create sustainable, meaningful spaces.Meanwhile, a panel discussion on November 24 with Aline Asmar d'Amman, Yasmeen Suleiman, and Reema Abu Hassan, explores the intersection of heritage, modernity, and poetic design.As part of the public programmes for untitled 2025 (no bread no ashes), Al Riwaq invites visitors to take part in weekly community baking sessions that foster creativity, collaboration, and shared experience, scheduled every Friday, from November to February 6, 2026.Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art invites residents to take part in Rebirth of Matter, an interactive community event celebrating creativity and collaboration from November 15-16.The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) invites visitors of all ages to explore Qatar's heritage and creativity through a series of hands-on workshops and engaging activities. The Mahara | Craft Course for Making Batoola will take place tomorrow (November 13).Every Mondays and Wednesdays, this hands-on activity organised as part of the Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight exhibition currently on view at NMoQ, transforms plastic bottles into sea turtles. Dip the bottoms of the bottles in paint to create vibrant, colorful patterns and give new life to recycled materials.A workshop, Unearthing Patterns: Predicting Museum Trends with Linear Regression, with Joan Jess Jogie on November 15 offers a chance to learn how to predict future trends, such as visitor attendance or exhibit popularity, using historical museum data.The Museum of Islamic Art offers its monthly storytelling sessions in English and Arabic, as well as workshops celebrating Islamic art.1. Workshop: Shapes and Structures: Polyhedral Bamboo Structures from November 17-192. Astronomy Exhibition and Interactive Activities from November 17-19.3. Wokshop: Watercolour Turkish motifs from November 25-26.Dadu Children's Museum reopens Dadu Gardens for an exciting new season of creativity, play, and discovery, offering a lively mix of interactive, outdoor experiences designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and connection among children and families from November to April 2026.The QM Gallery Katara presents several workshops as part of the The Rooted Nomad: MF Husain:1. Workshop: Medium and Movement (for ages 9 to 14 years old) from November 17 and 242. Storytelling workshop: Frame by Frame, on November 18 and 25.3. Literature Salon, from November 16 to December 7.The Qatar Auto Museum is hosting an exciting event for the whole family, the Classic Car Model Assembly from November 19 to 23.QM Archaeology and Heritage Department offers a range of engaging activities, from photo walks exploring Qatar's ancient sites to lectures connecting global heritage and scientific research. This include the Stories in Stone: A Photowalk at Al Jassasiya Art Site on November 22.