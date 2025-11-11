403
Darwin AI Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, Empowering Texas Agencies To Navigate AI Governance Requirements
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Darwin AI, a nationally recognized leader in public sector AI governance, has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification from the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). The certification positions Darwin AI to help Texas state agencies meet both cybersecurity and AI governance requirements under the Texas Responsible AI Governance Act (TRAIGA) ahead of the January 1, 2026, compliance deadline.
TX-RAMP Level 2 represents Texas's highest security standard for cloud services handling confidential and regulated data. The certification validates Darwin AI's ability to meet the most stringent data protection requirements while delivering specialized AI governance solutions.
"As Texas state agencies prepare for TRAIGA compliance, they need partners who meet the highest data security standards while understanding AI governance," said Noam Maital, Co-founder and CEO of Darwin AI. "This certification validates our ability to serve as a trusted partner in their AI journey at all levels of maturity."
With TRAIGA's January 1, 2026, deadline approaching, Texas agencies must implement comprehensive AI governance frameworks addressing risk assessment, transparency, accountability, and security. Darwin AI's platform delivers both TX-RAMP Level 2 security and TRAIGA compliance capabilities in a single solution.
“Achieving Texas's highest certification reinforces our commitment to helping agencies adopt AI with confidence and compliance,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief AI Officer and U.S. General Manager at Darwin AI, who served on the Texas DIR State Strategic Plan Advisory Committee for the 2026–2030 planning cycle.“As governments move from experimentation to enterprise-scale AI, Darwin provides the trusted foundation to do it securely and responsibly.”
To help Texas state and local agencies prepare, Darwin AI will also be hosting a free educational webinar-Navigating TRAIGA: What Texas Agencies Need to Know About the New AI Governance Law Before 2026-on December 3, 2025. The session will walk through TRAIGA's key requirements, deadlines, and practical implementation steps for state and local governments. Registration details are available at this link.
