Zelensky Holds Meeting On Countering Russian Drones In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I held a coordination meeting on the security and socio-economic issues of Kherson and the region with the military command, attended by the commanders of the 310th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion and the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The focus was on the most critical issues – the number of Russian drones used in attacks, countering them through the unified joint electronic warfare center and mobile fire groups, developing and scaling up the number of EW systems, and protecting roads and logistics with special nets,” Zelensky stated.

According to him, the meeting participants also addressed energy issues, providing Kherson with everything it needs and the corresponding funding, support, and additional resources for utilities, schools, and kindergartens.

Zelensky visits hospital in Kherson

“It is important to implement everything we discussed to provide greater protection for the region. People here deserve stronger support,” the President concluded.

As reported, today, on the third anniversary of the city's liberation from Russian invaders, Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Kherson. In the city, he awarded state awards to Kherson residents of various professions, visited a hospital operating in the shelling zone, and talked with schoolchildren.

Photos: Office of the President