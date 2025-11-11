403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Corruption Trial Targets Former Gabonese First Lady, Her Son
(MENAFN) A high-profile corruption trial targeting former Gabonese first lady Sylvia Bongo and her son Noureddin Bongo Valentin began Monday at the Special Criminal Court in Libreville, according to a news outlet.
Both defendants are being tried in absentia, facing a string of graft-related accusations stemming from alleged financial misconduct during the Bongo family’s decades-long dominance in Gabonese politics.
Prosecutors accuse Sylvia Bongo of embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, and criminal association. Her son Noureddin Bongo Valentin faces charges of illicit enrichment, corruption, and illegal transfer of funds, the outlet reported.
Authorities claim that billions of CFA francs were funneled through a network of shell companies, offshore accounts, and covert investments involving complicit financial institutions.
Also indicted is Mohamed Ali Saliou, the former deputy chief of staff to ex-president Ali Bongo, along with ten other defendants. Among them are Ian Ghislain Ngoulou, former chief of staff to Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and Ella Ekogha Jessye, who served as director of presidential communication.
The proceedings are set to resume Wednesday.
Ali Bongo, who ruled the oil-rich Central African nation until his ouster in a 2023 military coup, is not implicated in the corruption case.
Both defendants are being tried in absentia, facing a string of graft-related accusations stemming from alleged financial misconduct during the Bongo family’s decades-long dominance in Gabonese politics.
Prosecutors accuse Sylvia Bongo of embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, and criminal association. Her son Noureddin Bongo Valentin faces charges of illicit enrichment, corruption, and illegal transfer of funds, the outlet reported.
Authorities claim that billions of CFA francs were funneled through a network of shell companies, offshore accounts, and covert investments involving complicit financial institutions.
Also indicted is Mohamed Ali Saliou, the former deputy chief of staff to ex-president Ali Bongo, along with ten other defendants. Among them are Ian Ghislain Ngoulou, former chief of staff to Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and Ella Ekogha Jessye, who served as director of presidential communication.
The proceedings are set to resume Wednesday.
Ali Bongo, who ruled the oil-rich Central African nation until his ouster in a 2023 military coup, is not implicated in the corruption case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment