MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- A patent-pending rodent and insect control formulation is being introduced to both homeowners and pest control professionals, offering an alternative to conventional poison-based methods. The product was developed following a reported incident in which a pet was unintentionally exposed to rodenticide stored near animal feed. In response, the formulation was designed to prioritize safety in environments shared by pets, livestock, and people.

The repellent uses a blend of six essential oils infused into pumice stones, a delivery method selected for its ability to retain and gradually release active ingredients. In field use, the product demonstrated a significant reduction in rodent activity within two weeks of placement. Observations suggest that pumice may outperform traditional corn cob or cellulose carriers in both longevity and efficacy due to its porous structure and reduced evaporation rate.

Morgan's RepellentTM develops pest control solutions using proprietary technologies that emphasize ingredient transparency and safety. The company's formulations are intended for use in a range of environments, including homes, barns, poultry operations, and commercial facilities.

Preliminary user feedback has noted extended product longevity and effectiveness in diverse settings, including attics, sheds, and large-scale poultry barns. Several users have reported reduced rodent presence and increased trap activity when the repellent was used in conjunction with existing control measures.

Independent testing of volatile organic compound (VOC) concentrations supports the use of higher active ingredient levels-25% in this case-compared to the industry norm of 0.5% to 2.5%. This concentration, combined with the pumice-based delivery system, may contribute to improved performance and duration.

The benefit of a patent-pending product signals that a unique invention is in the process of being legally protected, offering early-stage exclusivity and deterring imitation while the patent is under review. For consumers and partners, it symbolizes innovation, credibility, and a commitment to quality-especially in industries where safety and performance matter. It reassures buyers that the product is not a generic solution but a thoughtfully developed technology backed by scientific rigor and long-term vision. For Morgan's Repellent, this designation reinforces its role as a forward-thinking brand delivering safe, effective pest control without poisons, while building trust with both residential and commercial users.