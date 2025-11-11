Geographical Center, Jordan Valley Authority Sign Mou To Advance Geospatial Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) – The Royal Jordanian Geographical Center (RJGC) and the Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in geospatial data, surveying, and remote sensing applications.The agreement, signed by RJGC Director General Brig. Gen. Muammar Kamel Haddadin and JVA Secretary General Hisham Hilal Hayseh, seeks to implement joint projects, facilitate the exchange of geographic information and technical expertise, and enhance the capabilities of the JVA's personnel through specialized training and workshops in geographic analysis.Haddadin underlined the RJGC's role as a national provider of geospatial information and technical support to decision-makers across public institutions, noting that the MoU extends the cooperation established under the water harvesting project jointly implemented with the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the JVA.He added that the partnership aligns with the Royal directives to bolster economic development and sustainability, highlighting its importance in advancing the use of surveying and geographic information systems (GIS) technologies in the Authority's projects.For his part, Hayseh emphasized the JVA's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with various institutions, leveraging this collaboration to advance digital transformation in the water sector. He said the agreement will support the Authority's efforts to build a robust digital infrastructure and enhance the national spatial database, noting that the RJGC serves as the national center of excellence in surveying and geospatial sciences.