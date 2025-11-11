Al Asiri Intersection To Be Closed This Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works, Ashghal announced a temporary full road closure of Al Asiri Intersection from all directions.

The road closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, November 14 until 7am on Saturday, November 15 to carry out maintenance works.

Ashghal urges road users throughout this period to adhere to speed limit, use all available diversion routes and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations.