403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
COP30 Kicks Off in Brazil Amid Climate Disasters
(MENAFN) The 30th UN climate change conference, known as COP30, officially commenced on Monday in Belem, Brazil, located on the edge of the Amazon rainforest.
The summit opens against the backdrop of a recent climate-related catastrophe and unusually low global participation.
The gathering follows another significant environmental disaster in southern Brazil.
The state of Parana, where Belem serves as the capital, experienced a tornado on Friday that devastated the city of Rio Bonito do Iguacu, leaving six dead and more than 700 injured.
This calamity adds to the severe floods that ravaged the state of Rio Grande do Sul in May of the previous year.
The timing of the conference underscores the urgency of the issues delegates will address, particularly the escalating frequency of extreme weather events and the broader climate crisis.
Despite the critical agenda, attendance has been markedly lower than in past years.
Roughly 160 nations have confirmed their participation, making this one of the smallest turnouts in recent COP history. By comparison, COP29 in Azerbaijan drew representatives from 195 countries.
Notably, top leaders from major global economies such as the United States, China, and India are absent.
Only three Latin American heads of state have joined Brazil’s host, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: Presidents Xiomara Castro of Honduras, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, and Gabriel Boric of Chile.
Nevertheless, the event is expected to draw approximately 50,000 participants, including diplomats and climate specialists, for the 11-day conference.
The discussions will center on strategies required to keep the global temperature rise within the vital 1.5C limit, a goal considered essential for mitigating the worst impacts of climate change.
The summit opens against the backdrop of a recent climate-related catastrophe and unusually low global participation.
The gathering follows another significant environmental disaster in southern Brazil.
The state of Parana, where Belem serves as the capital, experienced a tornado on Friday that devastated the city of Rio Bonito do Iguacu, leaving six dead and more than 700 injured.
This calamity adds to the severe floods that ravaged the state of Rio Grande do Sul in May of the previous year.
The timing of the conference underscores the urgency of the issues delegates will address, particularly the escalating frequency of extreme weather events and the broader climate crisis.
Despite the critical agenda, attendance has been markedly lower than in past years.
Roughly 160 nations have confirmed their participation, making this one of the smallest turnouts in recent COP history. By comparison, COP29 in Azerbaijan drew representatives from 195 countries.
Notably, top leaders from major global economies such as the United States, China, and India are absent.
Only three Latin American heads of state have joined Brazil’s host, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: Presidents Xiomara Castro of Honduras, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, and Gabriel Boric of Chile.
Nevertheless, the event is expected to draw approximately 50,000 participants, including diplomats and climate specialists, for the 11-day conference.
The discussions will center on strategies required to keep the global temperature rise within the vital 1.5C limit, a goal considered essential for mitigating the worst impacts of climate change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment