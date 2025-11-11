Lantern Festival To Transform Al Bidda Park With Display Of Illuminated Sculptures

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is expected for the first time ever to experience a celebration of light, color, and culture as the Lantern Festival transforms Al Bidda Park into a glowing wonderland.

Organized by Safe Flight Solutions (SFS), this family-oriented event will feature hundreds of magnificent, illuminated sculptures inspired by ancient Chinese artistry, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for visitors of all ages, from November 27, 2025, to March 28, 2026.

The CEO of Safe Flight Solutions, Captain Hassan Al-Mousawi, said“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary festival to Doha. The Lantern Festival is more than an event; it's a celebration of light, hope, and togetherness. Partnering with Al Bidda Park and Haitian Culture allows us to create an experience that connects people through art, culture, and imagination - all under Qatar's beautiful winter sky.”

The General Manager of Al Bidda Park, Khalid Al-Suwaidi said“We are delighted to welcome families and visitors from around the world to experience this spectacular celebration.”“The Lantern Festival complements our mission to make Al Bidda Park a center for family entertainment, cultural engagement, and community joy throughout the season.”



As the official venue partner, Al Bidda Park plays a key role in hosting this one-of-a-kind event in the heart of Doha. The festival is developed in collaboration with Haitian Culture, one of the world's foremost creators of traditional lantern art and will add an artistic dimension to the experience.

Safe Flight Solutions is renowned for their spectacular light exhibitions across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and is the company behind some of Qatar's most beloved outdoor events, including the Qatar Balloon Festival, Visit Qatar Kite Festival, and Lusail Sky Festival.

Visitors will pay a ticket fee of QAR 40 for adults and QAR 25 for children to participate in activities such as breathtaking lantern displays – hand-crafted illuminated sculptures depicting animals, plants, and cultural icons across themed zones, Family Fun Zone – with inflatables, arcade games, and interactive entertainment for children, International Food Court – offering a diverse range of global cuisines.

The festival will also feature Above the Clouds Lounge – an exclusive luxury dining experience inspired by the world of hot-air ballooning where guests will dine in a chic balloon-basket-style setting, suspended in ambience and design rather than altitude

Originating during China's Western Han Dynasty (206 BCE – 25 CE), the Lantern Festival has evolved into a global art form that captivates audiences from Asia to Europe and beyond.