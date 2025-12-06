Egypt Launches National Health Compact To Expand Access To Quality Care

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has joined 14 other countries in launching a National Health Compact, marking a major step toward expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare for millions of citizens. The initiative aligns with the World Bank Group's goal, set in April 2024, of providing essential health services to 1.5 billion people globally by 2030.

Under the compact, Egypt has outlined a five-year reform plan focusing on strengthening primary healthcare, enhancing financial protection, and supporting job-rich economic growth. Key measures include modernising healthcare facilities, expanding digital health tools, training medical professionals, and increasing insurance coverage, all aimed at improving accessibility and affordability for citizens.

The launch comes amid regional challenges such as aging populations, rising chronic diseases, and increasing financial pressures on households. Globally, 4.6 billion people lack access to essential health services, while 2.1 billion face financial hardship due to medical costs, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable health system reforms.

Egypt's National Health Compact includes several priority initiatives. The country is expanding digitally connected health facilities to improve service delivery, strengthening the healthcare workforce through advanced training and digital tools, and reducing financial barriers by widening health insurance coverage and providing targeted support for vulnerable populations. The plan also seeks to enhance local production of health technologies and pharmaceuticals through investment in training and the establishment of specialised Centres of Excellence.

The World Bank Group, Gavi, the Global Fund, and philanthropic partners are supporting Egypt and other compact countries with aligned financing, technical assistance, and capacity-building to ensure effective implementation of reforms.

Egypt's participation in the National Health Compact reflects the government's commitment to building a more resilient and equitable health system, while generating economic opportunities through healthcare expansion.