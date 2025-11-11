403
Iraq kicks off parliamentary elections
(MENAFN) Voting commenced in Iraq on Tuesday as citizens went to the polls to elect a new parliament that will influence the country’s political landscape for the next four years.
About 21 million eligible voters are participating to choose members of the 329-seat legislature, which is responsible for selecting the president and granting confidence to the government. Polling stations are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), with no extensions allowed.
Election results are expected within 24 hours of voting, with official confirmation to follow after any appeals are reviewed.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani described the elections as taking place "in a safe and stable atmosphere," praising the efforts of the security forces.
"The elections confirm the principle of peaceful transfer of power, and the government has paid great attention to that,” Sudani stated during a press conference after casting his ballot in Baghdad.
He also highlighted that the elections are being held on the constitutionally mandated date and under the supervision of international observers “to present a clear picture of the electoral process.”
Iraq’s previous legislative elections took place on October 10, 2021, following mass protests that led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi succeeded him and oversaw that vote.
The current parliament, largely composed of Shia parties and blocs, began its term on January 9, 2022, which is set to conclude on January 8, 2026. Iraqi law requires legislative elections to occur at least 45 days before the end of a parliament’s term.
Traditionally, Iraq’s three branches of government are distributed by sect: the presidency is reserved for Kurds, the prime ministry for Shias, and the parliamentary speakership for Sunnis, ensuring representation of all major societal groups.
