US temporarily lifts Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for six months
(MENAFN) The United States has partially lifted the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for a period of 180 days, the Treasury Department announced on Monday.
This new suspension replaces a previous waiver issued on May 23, which also granted a 180-day exemption from the mandatory sanctions and reflects “our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria,” according to an advisory from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
Under the suspension, Caesar Act sanctions are paused except for specific transactions involving the governments of Russia and Iran or the transfer of Russian- or Iranian-origin goods, technology, software, funds, financing, or services, the advisory explained.
The Treasury noted that sanctions remain in place against “the worst of the worst,” including former President Bashar al-Assad and his associates, while Syria’s State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) designation is under review.
“The United States remains committed to supporting a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria," the advisory stated.
Enacted in 2019, the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act has been a key instrument in US efforts to pressure the Assad regime, which was removed from power last December, ending the Baath Party’s rule that began in 1963. The sanctions restrict international investments and economic dealings involving the Syrian government and its affiliates.
The announcement coincided with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s historic visit to Washington, marking the first time a Syrian head of state has visited the US since Syria gained independence in 1946.
In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he authorized the suspension of mandatory Caesar Act sanctions in response to actions taken by the Syrian government following the fall of the Assad regime.
