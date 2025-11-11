403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Set to Make India Trip Before Year’s End, Kremlin Says
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India before year's end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Monday, characterizing the anticipated visit as substantive and strategically significant.
Putin initially disclosed plans for the trip last month, expressing eagerness to meet with "my dear friend, our trustworthy partner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in New Delhi during December. The Russian leader indicated that Moscow intends to tackle the widening trade deficit with India during the bilateral summit.
"We are actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is scheduled for the end of this year. We expect it to be a meaningful visit," Peskov told reporters on Monday. He refused to disclose the meeting's specific agenda, stating that particulars "will be announced in a timely manner."
Peskov's remarks came in response to questions regarding a media report suggesting Russia and India are preparing to formalize a labor mobility agreement designed to safeguard Indian workers' rights while accelerating recruitment amid surging demand for specialized labor in machinery and electronics sectors.
The historically robust alliance between Moscow and New Delhi—with India ranking among Russia's largest petroleum purchasers—has encountered intensifying Western scrutiny in recent months. Late October saw the US impose sanctions on Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil, while President Donald Trump subsequently levied a 25% tariff on India, alleging the nation was "funding" the Ukraine conflict through oil acquisitions.
Indian authorities have rebuffed Western condemnation of Russian oil imports, highlighting that the US and EU maintain commercial relationships with Moscow. New Delhi asserts its energy strategy is governed by "national interest" and that it "does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions." Though certain refineries suspended fresh orders, others—including the state-operated Indian Oil Corporation—announced continued purchases from non-sanctioned Russian suppliers. Analytics firm Kpler data revealed India's Russian crude imports climbed to 1.48 million barrels daily in October, rising from 1.44 million in September.
Commerce in additional sectors has expanded considerably, with Russia doubling diamond exports to India year-over-year to $31.3 million. Both nations have also signaled intentions for enhanced military collaboration, emphasizing technology transfers for aviation, naval, and missile systems. Last month, they conducted the 14th INDRA naval exercise to strengthen coordination in contemporary warfare scenarios.
Putin initially disclosed plans for the trip last month, expressing eagerness to meet with "my dear friend, our trustworthy partner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi" in New Delhi during December. The Russian leader indicated that Moscow intends to tackle the widening trade deficit with India during the bilateral summit.
"We are actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is scheduled for the end of this year. We expect it to be a meaningful visit," Peskov told reporters on Monday. He refused to disclose the meeting's specific agenda, stating that particulars "will be announced in a timely manner."
Peskov's remarks came in response to questions regarding a media report suggesting Russia and India are preparing to formalize a labor mobility agreement designed to safeguard Indian workers' rights while accelerating recruitment amid surging demand for specialized labor in machinery and electronics sectors.
The historically robust alliance between Moscow and New Delhi—with India ranking among Russia's largest petroleum purchasers—has encountered intensifying Western scrutiny in recent months. Late October saw the US impose sanctions on Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil, while President Donald Trump subsequently levied a 25% tariff on India, alleging the nation was "funding" the Ukraine conflict through oil acquisitions.
Indian authorities have rebuffed Western condemnation of Russian oil imports, highlighting that the US and EU maintain commercial relationships with Moscow. New Delhi asserts its energy strategy is governed by "national interest" and that it "does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions." Though certain refineries suspended fresh orders, others—including the state-operated Indian Oil Corporation—announced continued purchases from non-sanctioned Russian suppliers. Analytics firm Kpler data revealed India's Russian crude imports climbed to 1.48 million barrels daily in October, rising from 1.44 million in September.
Commerce in additional sectors has expanded considerably, with Russia doubling diamond exports to India year-over-year to $31.3 million. Both nations have also signaled intentions for enhanced military collaboration, emphasizing technology transfers for aviation, naval, and missile systems. Last month, they conducted the 14th INDRA naval exercise to strengthen coordination in contemporary warfare scenarios.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment