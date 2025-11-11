Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Houthis Warn Of Renewed Attacks If Gaza Truce Violated

Houthis Warn Of Renewed Attacks If Gaza Truce Violated


2025-11-11 03:09:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Houthi rebels

Dubai- Yemen's Houthi fighters have signalled they've stopped their attacks against Israel and shipping in the Red Sea as a shaky ceasefire holds in the Gaza Strip.

In a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades published late Monday, the Houthis offered their clearest signal that their attacks have halted.

MENAFN11112025000215011059ID1110325016



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search