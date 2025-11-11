Houthis Warn Of Renewed Attacks If Gaza Truce Violated
Dubai- Yemen's Houthi fighters have signalled they've stopped their attacks against Israel and shipping in the Red Sea as a shaky ceasefire holds in the Gaza Strip.
In a letter to Hamas' Qassam Brigades published late Monday, the Houthis offered their clearest signal that their attacks have halted.
