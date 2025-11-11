403
Iraqis Head to Polls in Parliamentary Vote
(MENAFN) Iraqis headed to polling stations Tuesday in a pivotal parliamentary contest that will determine the nation's political trajectory through 2030.
Roughly 21 million eligible voters are participating in the selection of 329 lawmakers who will subsequently choose the country's president and approve the incoming government.
Polling centers will shut down at 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) with no time extensions permitted.
Election authorities plan to release outcomes within 24 hours of ballot counting, though official certification will follow only after reviewing any challenges or appeals.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani characterized the voting as proceeding "in a safe and stable atmosphere," commending security personnel for their efforts.
"The elections confirm the principle of peaceful transfer of power, and the government has paid great attention to that," Sudani stated during a press briefing after casting his ballot at a Baghdad voting facility.
The Iraqi leader emphasized the constitutional timing of the vote and highlighted international observer participation "to present a clear picture of the electoral process."
Iraq last held parliamentary elections on October 10, 2021—two years after massive street demonstrations compelled then-Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to step down. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi assumed leadership and supervised those elections.
The outgoing legislature, dominated by Shia political factions and coalitions, commenced its four-year mandate on January 9, 2022, scheduled to conclude on January 8, 2026.
Iraqi electoral law mandates that legislative contests occur no fewer than 45 days prior to parliament's term expiration.
The country's tripartite power-sharing framework traditionally allocates governance roles along sectarian lines: Kurdish representatives claim the presidency, Shia leaders secure the prime ministry, and Sunni politicians hold the parliamentary speakership—a system designed to guarantee proportional representation across Iraq's diverse communities.
