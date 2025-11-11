403
France’s Ex-President Sarkozy Granted Conditional Release from Prison
(MENAFN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy secured conditional release from prison Monday, barely three weeks after beginning a five-year sentence tied to allegations he obtained illicit campaign financing from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
Sarkozy, convicted of criminal conspiracy to finance his 2007 election campaign in September, has been transferred to house arrest while awaiting appeal proceedings.
French prosecutors have demanded Sarkozy remain under rigorous judicial supervision during the appeals process. The former head of state faces a ban on contacting witnesses or co-defendants and is prohibited from departing France until legal proceedings conclude.
Sarkozy has consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout the investigation and trial.
"I responded scrupulously to all summons… This ordeal was imposed upon me, and I endured it," Sarkozy said at a conference after his court hearing on Monday, according to a French broadcaster. "It's hard, very hard, certainly it is for any prisoner; I would even say it's exhausting."
During the former president's brief incarceration in La Sante's solitary confinement unit, video footage surfaced showing fellow inmates shouting at him during nighttime hours from separate sections of the facility.
Some of the videos included threats to "avenge Gaddafi."
Sarkozy, who governed France from 2007 to 2012, spearheaded a NATO-backed regime-change military campaign that toppled Libya and culminated in Gaddafi's violent death in 2011.
The former French leader personally traveled to Benghazi to rally behind insurgent factions after the US-led military alliance imposed a no-fly zone and maritime blockade on Libya. The intervention attracted thousands of jihadist combatants into the country, decimated Libya's economic infrastructure, and established a migration corridor toward southern Europe that continues to serve as the dominant route fueling the continent's ongoing refugee emergency.
