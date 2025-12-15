Sharjah Ladies Run 2026 Takes Off 'Into The Virtual Universe'

Sharjah Ladies Club is set to inspire once again with the launch of the 11th edition of the Sharjah Ladies Run 2026, the premier women-only running event in the emirate.

Returning under the theme“Into the Virtual Universe,” this year's run offers a high-energy experience that brings together fitness, empowerment, and a spirit of fun.

The event will be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council, on Saturday, 24 January 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Al-Siyouh Ladies Park, Sharjah.

Evolving from last year's“Galaxy” theme, this year's concept,“Into the Virtual Universe,” takes the Sharjah Ladies Run into a new dimension that celebrates imagination and innovation.

The theme reflects the Club's commitment to the UAE's vision for sustainability through a new initiative featuring simple, eco-friendly touches such as recycled race materials and reduced plastic use to encourage greener habits among participants.

The run highlights the Club's goal of inspiring women to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle and to engage in sports within a supportive community. The 5 km race will offer cash prizes for the first three winners and special awards for Emirati participants, with a total prize of AED 21,000 and exclusive gifts from event sponsors.

The event will feature a range of engaging activities including Zumba sessions, warm-up sessions, and fitness challenges led by Fitness 180 instructors, along with healthy food options and exclusive offers from SLC facilities.

Women and girls aged 12 and above are invited to register in the event via the Sharjah Ladies Club mobile application. The Club will share training tips, warm-ups and useful information across its social media channels.

Since its founding, Sharjah Ladies Club has remained dedicated to supporting women and children through programs and events that provide a safe and inspiring environment.

Over the years, it has become one of the UAE's most distinctive destinations for women's wellbeing and family life.

