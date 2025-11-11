403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Trump-named far-right party launches in Belgium
(MENAFN) A new far-right francophone political party, named after U.S. President Donald Trump, is being established in Belgium ahead of the 2029 federal and European elections, according to reports.
The party, officially called Trump—an acronym for Tous Réunis pour l'Union des Mouvements Populistes (All United for the Union of Populist Movements)—is presented by its founders as the successor to the recently dissolved Chez Nous movement and, more broadly, Belgium’s former National Front.
Salvatore Nicotra, former chair of the National Front, leads the new party. Its executive committee includes Emanuele Licari, who was previously on the electoral list of the Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang in Brussels before being dismissed for openly “glorifying” fascism.
Nicotra explained that naming the party after Trump was deliberate: “Donald Trump is the symbol of populism. He immediately shows what we stand for,” he said.
Describing the movement as a “right-wing populist party with a social dimension,” Nicotra said about 40% of its platform aligns with the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB), 40% with Vlaams Belang, and the remaining 20% is unique to the party. Unlike Vlaams Belang, which promotes Flemish separatism, the Trump party supports a unitary vision of Belgium.
The party plans to contest the 2029 federal and European elections and is also exploring participation at the regional and municipal levels. Its official launch is scheduled for November 30.
The party, officially called Trump—an acronym for Tous Réunis pour l'Union des Mouvements Populistes (All United for the Union of Populist Movements)—is presented by its founders as the successor to the recently dissolved Chez Nous movement and, more broadly, Belgium’s former National Front.
Salvatore Nicotra, former chair of the National Front, leads the new party. Its executive committee includes Emanuele Licari, who was previously on the electoral list of the Flemish far-right party Vlaams Belang in Brussels before being dismissed for openly “glorifying” fascism.
Nicotra explained that naming the party after Trump was deliberate: “Donald Trump is the symbol of populism. He immediately shows what we stand for,” he said.
Describing the movement as a “right-wing populist party with a social dimension,” Nicotra said about 40% of its platform aligns with the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB), 40% with Vlaams Belang, and the remaining 20% is unique to the party. Unlike Vlaams Belang, which promotes Flemish separatism, the Trump party supports a unitary vision of Belgium.
The party plans to contest the 2029 federal and European elections and is also exploring participation at the regional and municipal levels. Its official launch is scheduled for November 30.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment