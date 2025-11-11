Bihar BJP Chief Condemns Delhi Blast, Urges Opposition To Unite

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday condemned the Delhi blast, calling it a "very tragic" incident and urged Opposition leaders to speak openly against terrorism instead of remaining silent for political reasons.

Speaking to ANI in Kishanganj after exercising his franchise, Jaiswal said, "This incident is very tragic. I believe that by carrying out such an incident, an attempt is being made to spoil the atmosphere of the entire country. I will appeal to the opposition leaders to speak openly against terrorism. What is Rahul Gandhi ji's compulsion? Until we unite and raise our voices against such extremists, it becomes difficult for the government to stop such people. I appeal to everyone that there should be open opposition to such incidents."

'Nation Must Stand United'

The Bihar BJP chief also said the entire nation must stand united against attempts to destabilise peace and harmony. His remarks came amid police investigating a possible terror connection. Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad on Tuesday said that killing an innocent is the "biggest sin" in Islam. The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killed eight people and left several injured.

Bihar Assembly Polls: Second Phase Underway

Earlier in the day, Jaiswal offered prayers at a temple in Kishanganj before casting his vote during the final phase of polling in Bihar. "Since morning, I've had the chance to speak with almost all the NDA candidates. There's a very positive atmosphere all around. I appeal to voters to definitely cast their votes," he told ANI.

Furthermore, a healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls as of 9 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

Early Voter Turnout Statistics

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent.

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. In the first phase, polling was held on Thursday in 121 seats across 18 districts.

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar is ongoing on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on 14.

Election Logistics

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. Nine hundred forty-three third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections.

Forty-five thousand three hundred ninety-nine polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. Five hundred ninety-five all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)

