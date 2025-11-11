The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 4: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Collects THIS Check

Rashmika Mandanna continues her winning streak with The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. After opening modestly, the film gained momentum over the weekend, earning praise for its emotional depth and strong performances

Rashmika Mandanna continues to dominate the big screen with a string of releases including Chhaava, Sikandar, Thamma, and her latest, The Girlfriend. Directed and written by Rahul Ravindran, the film released on Friday to moderate numbers but picked up pace over the weekend. Early box office trends suggest the movie could sustain a steady run in the coming days.

According to Sacnilk, The Girlfriend showed encouraging growth across its opening weekend. It earned ₹2.4 crore on Saturday and ₹2.7 crore on Sunday, thanks to positive word of mouth. The momentum slightly eased on Monday with ₹1.10 crore, taking the total to ₹7.50 crore so far. The Telugu version recorded an average occupancy of 19.16%, with afternoon shows seeing the highest turnout at 22.55%. At the Hindi box office, the film competes with Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

Following the film's release, Rashmika shared her heartfelt reflections on social media, explaining that The Girlfriend represents emotional freedom, courage, and self-discovery. She expressed that the story captures the journey of love that heals and empowers. The actor said she had poured her emotions and vulnerabilities into this project so audiences could relate to their own experiences of strength and self-worth.

The Girlfriend revolves around Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student played by Rashmika, who is deceived into a relationship with a younger college student, Vikram (Dheekshith). As the bond turns toxic, she must find a way to reclaim her independence. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh, produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni.

After The Girlfriend, Rashmika has already announced her next film, Mysaa, where her first-look poster shows her in a bold, intense avatar, hinting at another powerful performance on the way.