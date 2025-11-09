RSS Launches Innovative Aquaponics Project To Empower Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra) --The Royal Scientific Society (RSS) inaugurated a pioneering project focused on integrated aquaponics at the Orient Spirit Development. The initiative is part of the EU-funded "Baraka" project, which aims to promote climate-smart agriculture and support local communities in transitioning toward more sustainable lifestyles.During the opening ceremony, RSS Vice President Rafat Assi emphasized the importance of the ongoing partnership with the European Union, noting that this collaboration plays a key role in fostering innovation and achieving sustainable development in Jordan.He highlighted that the project aligns with the Society's efforts to advance the green transition, transfer scientific knowledge to serve the community, and create an enabling environment for inclusive development.For his part, EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe expressed appreciation for the Society's efforts, affirming that the "Baraka" project exemplifies an effective partnership between local and international entities in empowering communities and supporting marginalized groups.He underscored the importance of projects that merge scientific and humanitarian aspects to enhance the resilience of vulnerable populations against economic and environmental challenges.Almoayied Assayed, Director of the Water, Environment, and Climate Change Centre at RSS, presented a detailed overview of the project's components and objectives, highlighting its role in promoting sustainable green growth and integrating persons with disabilities by training them in green skills that contribute to their economic and social empowerment.Oday Hiary discussed the concept of climate-smart agriculture and its importance in addressing environmental changes, while Ahmad Abdeen presented details of the integrated aquaponics system, which combines fish farming and plant cultivation in a balanced, sustainable ecosystem that relies on natural processes.At the conclusion of the ceremony, participants toured the aquaponic greenhouse, where several students with disabilities are engaged in project activities. They observed the center's efforts in empowering and integrating them into sustainable development initiatives, reaffirming the Society's mission of harnessing science in the service of humanity and the community.