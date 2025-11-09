Iran Reveals Price Tag For Nationwide Electricity Projects
The projects aim to enhance electricity generation and improve consumption efficiency nationwide.
A ceremony commemorating the completion of these operations and the inauguration of renewable energy power plants was held today, with the virtual participation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi, and other officials.
Around 103 trillion rials (about $179 million) were allocated to the commissioning of renewable energy power plants with a total generation capacity of 337 megawatts, of which 112 megawatts come from solar facilities.
Moreover, 63.1 trillion rials (about $110 million) were spent on projects aimed at improving electricity consumption efficiency, adding 580 megawatt-hours to the country's power grid. Construction has also begun on solar power plants with a combined capacity of 200 megawatts, which are expected to further enhance Iran's electricity supply upon completion.
