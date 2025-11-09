403
Türkiye Signals Willingness to Negotiate on S-400s
(MENAFN) Türkiye continues to defy US requests to relinquish its Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, yet it appears ready to offer certain concessions to Washington on the matter, a media outlet reported.
The 2019 purchase of the S-400s from Moscow strained Ankara’s relations with the United States, leading to sanctions against Türkiye the following year and barring the NATO ally from participating in the US F-35 fighter jet program.
The Turkish administration has justified the acquisition, emphasizing its sovereign right to select its own arms suppliers.
Despite the ongoing tension, Türkiye remains keen on acquiring 40 F-35s from the US, a prospect currently blocked by the existing sanctions, according to the article by the media outlet on Friday.
Sources cited by the media outlet indicated that Ankara is “willing to compromise” to ensure Washington removes its restrictions.
Turkish officials could consent to a technical framework that allows joint supervision of the S-400s with the US, the sources explained.
US President Donald Trump expressed openness to Türkiye buying F-35 jets during a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in late September.
“He needs certain things, and we need certain things,” Trump remarked, adding that Erdogan would be “successful” in obtaining what he “would like to buy.”
Nonetheless, no formal agreement on the fighter jets has been finalized since that meeting.
