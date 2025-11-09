Real Estate: Worried About Fake Property Papers? Here's How To Verify Yours Online

Verifying whether your property papers are genuine is now easier than ever. With most states digitising land records, homeowners can check registry details online by entering basic information like registry number and owner name.

Worried your property papers might not be genuine? The good news is, you no longer need to stand in long queues at the sub-registrar's office or rely on middlemen. With most states digitising their land records, you can now verify your property documents online - right from your smartphone or laptop.

Every state government has its own website to help citizens check property ownership details.

For instance, residents of Uttar Pradesh can visit gov, while states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have similar portals.

Once you open the site, look for options like "Registry Search" or "Property Details."

You'll need to fill in a few key details such as:



Registry number

Owner's name

Plot number or survey number

District and sub-registrar office Date of registration

After submitting the form, the system will pull up your property record within seconds.

The online record will display key information including the owner's name, registration date, stamp duty paid, and registrar office name.

Cross-check these details with your physical property documents.

If everything matches, your registry is genuine. You can also download or print the verified record for safekeeping.

If you see messages like“Record Not Found” or“Invalid Entry,” it may indicate missing or fraudulent records.

In such cases, it's best to visit the sub-registrar's office and verify the entry in the official registry book.

The verification fee typically ranges between Rs 50 and Rs 200.

For a more detailed check, request an Encumbrance Certificate (EC).

This document lists all transactions, mortgages, and ownership changes related to your property. It helps confirm that your property is free from loans, disputes, or legal claims.

Another important step is to verify the mutation record often called Dakhil-Kharij.

This record ensures that the property's ownership has been updated in government records after sale or transfer.

Officials say the entire online verification process takes less than five minutes.

Besides preventing fraud and legal disputes, it also serves as valid proof of ownership when applying for a home loan or selling your property.