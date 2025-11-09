Machine Condition Monitoring Market Size To Reach USD 6,378.9 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 8, 2025 3:11 am - The Machine Condition Monitoring market was valued at USD 3428.6 million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.2%.

November 08, 2025 - Rising adoption of industrial automation and smart manufacturing is a major driver of revenue growth in the machine condition monitoring market. Industries are increasingly integrating advanced automation technologies to optimize operations and minimize unplanned downtime. Real-time monitoring of equipment health has become vital for maintaining efficiency and ensuring predictive maintenance. Smart factories use data-driven insights from sensors, IoT devices, and AI-based analytics to detect performance deviations early and prevent costly equipment failures.

Growing demand for reliability, productivity, and operational intelligence across sectors such as automotive, energy, oil & gas, and manufacturing is accelerating the adoption of condition monitoring solutions, driving steady market expansion. In May 2025, Arduino, an Italian firm known for its open-source hardware and software solutions, expanded its industrial automation lineup with the launch of the Arduino Rileva ME Opta Bundle. The new solution is developed to enable predictive maintenance and anomaly detection capabilities.

However, high initial investment and implementation costs are restraining the revenue growth of the machine condition monitoring market. Deploying advanced monitoring systems requires substantial capital expenditure on sensors, data acquisition devices, software platforms, and skilled labor for integration and analysis. Many small and medium-sized enterprises find these expenses challenging to justify, particularly when the return on investment is not immediate. Additional costs related to system customization, maintenance, and employee training further increase the financial burden.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on application, the machine condition monitoring market is segmented into predictive maintenance, fault diagnosis, quality control, performance optimization, safety compliance, and others.

The predictive maintenance segment is projected to experience rapid revenue growth during the forecast period, driven by the growing focus on reducing equipment downtime and enhancing operational efficiency. This approach utilizes real-time data, advanced analytics, and AI-based insights to identify potential equipment failures in advance. In June 2021, ABB launched the ABB Ability Condition Monitoring for belts, an advanced digital solution that enables mining operators to continuously track conveyor belt parameters including speed, alignment, damage, thickness, wear, slippage, and temperature.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

The North American market held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by the extensive adoption of advanced industrial automation and predictive maintenance technologies, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. Key industries such as automotive, oil and gas, energy, and aerospace are rapidly implementing IoT sensors, AI, and cloud-based analytics to improve equipment reliability and minimize downtime. Data from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) indicates that U.S. automakers increased their automation investments, with industrial robot installations in the automotive sector growing by 10.7% to reach 13,700 units in 2024. The rising deployment of industrial robots is fueling demand for predictive maintenance and real-time condition monitoring solutions across the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The machine condition monitoring market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

oGeneral Electric (GE)

oHoneywell International

oEmerson Electric Co.

oSKF AB

oSiemens AG

oABB Ltd.

oRockwell Automation Inc.

oBaker Hughes Company

oFluke Corporation

oParker Hannifin Corporation

oSchaeffler AG

oDewesoft

oCrystal Instruments

oAmphenol Inc.

Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors:

Alfa Laval: Alfa Laval introduced Clariot, an advanced AI-driven condition monitoring solution specifically designed for hygienic process equipment to provide highly accurate analysis and operational support. Clariot continuously tracks equipment performance and processes, offering actionable insights that improve uptime and enhance resource efficiency.

SICK AG: On November 29, 2022, SICK AG launched the MPB10 Multi-Physics Box, a durable bolt-on condition monitoring sensor designed to deliver continuous, real-time performance data from industrial equipment, including electric motors, pumps, fans, and conveyor systems, even in demanding operating environments.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global Machine Condition Monitoring market on the basis of component, deployment, monitoring technique, application, end-use and region:

.Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oHardware

oSoftware

oServices

.Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oOn-Premises

oCloud

.By Monitoring Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oVibration Monitoring and Analysis

oThermography

oOil Analysis

oUltrasound Emission

oCorrosion Monitoring

oMotor Current Analysis

oOthers

.Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

oPredictive Maintenance

oFault Diagnosis

oQuality Control

oPerformance Optimization

oSafety Compliance

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

