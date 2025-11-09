Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Athletes To Compete In Six Events Today At Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani Athletes To Compete In Six Events Today At Islamic Solidarity Games


2025-11-09 02:05:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's athletes are set to compete in six sports today at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Members of the national team will take part in judo, swimming, weightlifting, table tennis, volleyball, and boxing as they continue their bid for medals.

A total of 179 Azerbaijani athletes are representing the country across 20 disciplines at the Games. Overall, competitors from 57 countries are vying for medals in 23 sports.

The closing ceremony of the Games is scheduled for November 21.

MENAFN09112025000195011045ID1110315906



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search