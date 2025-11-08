Azerbaijan Reveals Commissioning Timeframe For New Residential Complexes In Its Shusha
He said that most of the construction and reconstruction work will be completed next year.
"Work has begun on two residential complexes. The construction of the third residential complex will begin in the next two months. A large construction project consisting of about 45 buildings is underway in Shusha. We'll gradually commission these buildings to the residents of Shusha at the beginning of 2027," he added.
To note, as of November 2025, one new residential complex in Shusha, consisting of 23 buildings with 450 apartments, has been completed and residents have moved in.
