Azerbaijan Reveals Commissioning Timeframe For New Residential Complexes In Its Shusha

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New residential complexes will be put into operation in Shusha by the beginning of 2027, Aydin Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, told media on Victory Day, Trend reports.

He said that most of the construction and reconstruction work will be completed next year.

"Work has begun on two residential complexes. The construction of the third residential complex will begin in the next two months. A large construction project consisting of about 45 buildings is underway in Shusha. We'll gradually commission these buildings to the residents of Shusha at the beginning of 2027," he added.

To note, as of November 2025, one new residential complex in Shusha, consisting of 23 buildings with 450 apartments, has been completed and residents have moved in.