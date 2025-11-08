Swiss Village Buried By Landslide Too Risky To Rebuild Entirely

Deutsch de 70 Prozent von Blatten VS laut neuer Naturgefahrenkarte unbebaubar Original Read more: 70 Prozent von Blatten VS laut neuer Naturgefahrenkarte unbeb

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Five and a half months after the landslide in the village of Blatten in the canton of Valais has adjusted its natural hazard map. The hamlet of Ried cannot be rebuilt, and 70% of the municipality of Blatten in the Lötschental is in the red hazard zone, which cannot be built on. This content was published on November 8, 2025 - 11:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The landslide on May 28 fundamentally changed the situation with regard to natural hazards in the settlement of Blatten and in particular in the former village centre and Ried, according to a statement from the Valais State Chancellery on Friday. On the basis of the revised hazard maps, the municipality in Upper Valais can begin to revise its land-use planning.

More More Climate adaptation The Alps are melting, but the villagers will not be moved

This content was published on Nov 6, 2025 Switzerland is racing to rebuild Blatten, which was crushed by a glacier. It's a sign of the economic and emotional costs of a warming Europe.

Read more: The Alps are melting, but the villagers will not be