Man Dies In Panama After A Swarm Of Africanized Bees Attacked Him In Penonomé

Man Dies In Panama After A Swarm Of Africanized Bees Attacked Him In Penonomé -
Witnesses reported that the swarm, known for its defensive behavior, was allegedly disturbed by the noise of a vehicle engine, which triggered the bees' aggressive reaction. “There were too many.......nobody could get near,” commented one of the residents, who said that panic gripped those present due to the magnitude of the attack. Firefighters carried out control operations in the area and advised the community to avoid handling or approaching beehives without the presence of specialized personnel. They also reminded residents that these types of bees can react violently to loud noises, sudden movements, or nearby vibrations. Local and environmental management authorities are analyzing the possibility of relocating the hives in the area to reduce the risk of further incidents.
