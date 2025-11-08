Man Dies In Panama After A Swarm Of Africanized Bees Attacked Him In Penonomé

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) A 51-year-old man died after suffering a massive attack by Africanized bees in the community of Vista Hermosa, Penonomé district, Coclé province. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon when the victim was near a plot of land where the bees maintained a hive. According to reports from the Coclé Fire Department, several units responded to the scene, but despite their efforts, the man died from multiple stings. During the attack, other people were injured and were rushed to Aquilino Tejeira Hospital, where they remain under medical observation.

Witnesses reported that the swarm, known for its defensive behavior, was allegedly disturbed by the noise of a vehicle engine, which triggered the bees' aggressive reaction. “There were too many.......nobody could get near,” commented one of the residents, who said that panic gripped those present due to the magnitude of the attack. Firefighters carried out control operations in the area and advised the community to avoid handling or approaching beehives without the presence of specialized personnel. They also reminded residents that these types of bees can react violently to loud noises, sudden movements, or nearby vibrations. Local and environmental management authorities are analyzing the possibility of relocating the hives in the area to reduce the risk of further incidents.