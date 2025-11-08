Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani State Security Service Shares Social Media Post On Nation's Victory Day (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani State Security Service Shares Social Media Post On Nation's Victory Day (VIDEO)


2025-11-08 09:12:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ The Azerbaijani State Security Service's social media accounts have shared a post on Victory Day, Trend reports.

The post includes the views of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

